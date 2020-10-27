Head-To-Head Comparison: The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) versus Tempur Sealy International (OTCMKTS:TPX)

The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) and Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Rowe Companies alerts:

95.0% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Tempur Sealy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tempur Sealy International $3.11 billion 1.44 $189.50 million $4.01 21.60

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Rowe Companies and Tempur Sealy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempur Sealy International 0 2 7 1 2.90

Tempur Sealy International has a consensus target price of $108.82, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Volatility and Risk

The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, indicating that its share price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Tempur Sealy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A Tempur Sealy International 6.36% 88.49% 8.06%

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats The Rowe Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Rowe Companies

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rowe Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rowe Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.