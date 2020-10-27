Contrasting China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and Teijin (NASDAQ:TINLY)

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) and China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Teijin has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Xiangtai Food has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teijin and China Xiangtai Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin 2.47% 7.70% 3.19% China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teijin and China Xiangtai Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin 0 0 0 0 N/A China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teijin and China Xiangtai Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $7.87 billion 0.39 $232.33 million $1.73 9.18 China Xiangtai Food $102.54 million 0.22 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than China Xiangtai Food.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Teijin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Xiangtai Food shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teijin beats China Xiangtai Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, oxidized PAN, carbon, and polyester fibers; polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) and polyphenylene sulfide resins; polycarbonate resins; flame retardants; polycarbonate films and sheets; polyester and PEN films; automotive composites; plastic glazing products; and LIB separators. It also provides Bonalon and Onealfa for the treatment of osteoporosis; Synvisc, a sodium hyaluronate agent; Loqoa, a transdermal analgesic anti-inflammatory agent; Mucosolvan, an airway mucolytic agent; Alvesco, an inhaled corticosteroid agent for asthma; Feburic, an anti-hyperuricemia; Tricor, an anti-hyperlipidemic agent; Venilon for intravenous immunoglobulin preparation; and Laxoberon laxatives. In addition, the company offers oxygen concentrators for home oxygen therapy; continuous positive airway pressure devices; AutoSet CS, an adaptive servo-ventilator; WalkAide, an electric stimulation device; ReoGo-J, a portable robotic arm that supports the rehabilitation of paralyzed upper limbs; Safhs, a sonic accelerated fracture healing system; VitalLink, a patient information sharing system; orthopedic implantable devices; and functional food ingredients. Further, it offers home healthcare services, as well as produces and rents home healthcare devices. Additionally, the company trades in and sells fiber materials, textiles and apparels, industrial textiles and materials, and films and plastic products; and polyester and recycled polyester fabrics and textiles. It also provides IT services for the healthcare field and enterprises; Web-based enterprise resource planning software package; and e-comics distribution services, as well as engineering solutions. Teijin Limited was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products. It also offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company sells its pork and processed meat products to both wholesale and retail markets. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

