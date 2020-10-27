Financial Contrast: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) vs. India Globalization Capital (NASDAQ:IGC)

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and India Globalization Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 8.40% 4.18% 3.92% India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taitron Components and India Globalization Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.7% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taitron Components and India Globalization Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.78 million 2.10 $770,000.00 N/A N/A India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 11.54 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Taitron Components has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taitron Components beats India Globalization Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

