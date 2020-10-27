Contrasting VolitionRx (VNRX) and Its Competitors

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VolitionRx to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VolitionRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 346 872 1098 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 8.75%. Given VolitionRx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -7.41 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 102.61

VolitionRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VolitionRx rivals beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

