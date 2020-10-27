Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

BFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

