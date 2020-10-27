First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Trading Down 2.2%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.07. 11,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 58,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000.

