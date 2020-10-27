Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCY stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

