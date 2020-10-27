ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

