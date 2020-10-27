Gentherm (THRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

