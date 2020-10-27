Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATUS opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

