Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Earnings History for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

