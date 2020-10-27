Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Shares Down 3.5%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Shares Down 3.5%
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Shares Down 3.5%
Barrington Research Comments on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Barrington Research Comments on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
Xilinx, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share
Xilinx, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share
Steppe Gold Ltd. Trading Down 7%
Steppe Gold Ltd. Trading Down 7%
WSP Global Trading Down 2.2%
WSP Global Trading Down 2.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report