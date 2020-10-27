Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Shares Down 3.5%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.