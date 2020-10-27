Barrington Research Comments on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.91 million.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

