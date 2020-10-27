B.Riley Securit Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OESX opened at $7.40 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

