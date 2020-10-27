Xilinx, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

