WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Down 2.2%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.12. 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

