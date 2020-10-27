Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Trading Up 8.2%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

PINWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

