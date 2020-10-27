Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

