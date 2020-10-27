GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.32. 257,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

