Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

