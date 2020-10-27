Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

