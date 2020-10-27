Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 30.4%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) shot up 30.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Freshii from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

