VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Down 7.2%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 8,098,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,783,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition by 3,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

