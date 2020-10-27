Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after acquiring an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $6,995,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 225,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 27.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 705,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

