FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $612,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 202,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $6,914,000. AXA increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 145.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 182,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

