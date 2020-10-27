Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.08. BJ's Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

