Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 12,515.0% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

