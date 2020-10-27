KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

KBR stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,672,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 130,436 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

