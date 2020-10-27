Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of ADMS opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

