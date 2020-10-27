Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,374,000 after acquiring an additional 414,343 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,548,000 after acquiring an additional 558,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 432,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

