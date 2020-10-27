ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Trading Down 2.1%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Shares Down 3.8%
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Shares Down 3.8%
Mountain Crest Acquisition Trading Up 3%
Mountain Crest Acquisition Trading Up 3%
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 2.1%
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 2.1%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 4.1%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 4.1%
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Trading Up 0.8%
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Trading Up 0.8%
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report