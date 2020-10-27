ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Trading Down 4.1%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 2,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75.

