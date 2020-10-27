Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

FCFS stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. FirstCash has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

