Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 204,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 83,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Shares Down 3.8%
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Shares Down 3.8%
Mountain Crest Acquisition Trading Up 3%
Mountain Crest Acquisition Trading Up 3%
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 2.1%
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 2.1%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 4.1%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 4.1%
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Trading Up 0.8%
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Trading Up 0.8%
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report