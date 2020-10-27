Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) Trading Down 3.8%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 21,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 37,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Apparel in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

About Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

