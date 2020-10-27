Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading Down 1.1%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 9,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.62 price target on shares of Indiva in a research note on Sunday, July 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

Indiva Limited produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis pre-rolls, flowers, capsules, oils, and edible products; concentrates, extracts, and topicals; and cannabis sugar, salt, and chocolates, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the INDIVA, Bhang, Wana, Ruby, Sapphire, and Gems brands.

