Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Shares Down 10%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) were down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 33,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

