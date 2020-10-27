KraneShares Trust – KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Price Down 1%

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Trust - KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Trust - KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.