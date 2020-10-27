Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post sales of $360.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.70 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $378.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

