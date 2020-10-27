Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Trading Down 2.3%

Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 16,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire International ESG ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

