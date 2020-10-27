Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Head to Head Survey

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.63 -$83.60 million $0.05 144.50

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -60.99% -199.32% -26.61% Subsea 7 -31.13% -7.15% -5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Basic Energy Services and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Subsea 7 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Basic Energy Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations for oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 5 chartered vessels and 91 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

