New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Tigrent (NYSE:TIGE) Head-To-Head Comparison

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Tigrent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 7.55 $413.33 million $2.59 65.81 Tigrent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tigrent.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigrent has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Tigrent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 9 1 3.10 Tigrent 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $165.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.66%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Tigrent.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Tigrent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.85% 12.98% 5.61% Tigrent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Tigrent on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tigrent

Tigrent Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides practical value-based training, conferences, publications, technology-based tools, and mentoring services. It offers instruction and mentoring on the topics of real estate, financial instruments investing, and entrepreneurship in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's training courses include Building Wealth, a curriculum focused on real estate and the fundamentals of negotiating real estate purchases with sellers, rehabilitating distressed properties, and leasing rental units to tenants; and Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a real estate curriculum focused on property auctions. Its training courses also comprise Teach Me To Trade, a curriculum focused on financial instrument trading strategies using software and specific teaching techniques; Women in Wealth that teaches women how to take control of their financial circumstances; and Business Success Systems, a business basics curriculum focused on the small business ideas and opportunities that are available to individuals. The company, through its licensing agreement with Rich Global, markets various courses and training programs under the Rich Dad brand, including Rich Dad Learn to be Rich that focuses on real estate training; and Rich Dad Stock Success, which concentrates on financial instruments training. Tigrent Inc. enables customers to access training content through various delivery channels, including live instruction in classroom settings, onsite mentoring, telephonic coaching, conferences, teleconferences, and electronic media, as well as electronic access to live online or pre-recorded on-demand programs. The company was formerly known as Whitney Information Network, Inc. and changed its name to Tigrent Inc. in September 2009. Tigrent Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

