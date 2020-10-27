Head to Head Comparison: Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NYSE:HSDT)

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -18.83% -19.20% -10.64% Helius Medical Technologies -2,965.26% -289.95% -188.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stereotaxis and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $28.90 million 8.62 -$4.59 million ($0.10) -34.00 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 12.75 -$9.78 million ($0.37) -1.15

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Stereotaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also provides Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks; and Stereotaxis Imaging Model S X-ray system, a single-plane and full-power x-ray system, including c-arm, powered table, motorized boom, and large high-definition monitors for a robotic interventional operating room. In addition, it offers disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company provides various disposable components V-Loop, V-Sono, and V-CAS devices; and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems. It markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Osypka AG to develop a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter using Stereotaxis' robotic technology. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

