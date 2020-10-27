Contrasting SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) & (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A)

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIFCO Industries and (HEI.A)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.20 -$7.51 million N/A N/A (HEI.A) $2.06 billion 6.34 $327.90 million N/A N/A

(HEI.A) has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of (HEI.A) shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of (HEI.A) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SIFCO Industries and (HEI.A), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A (HEI.A) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and (HEI.A)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00% (HEI.A) 17.73% 18.37% 10.50%

Volatility & Risk

SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (HEI.A) has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

(HEI.A) beats SIFCO Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About (HEI.A)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

