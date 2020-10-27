Analyzing Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) and SG Blocks (NYSE:SGBX)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) and SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of SG Blocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SG Blocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boise Cascade and SG Blocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $4.64 billion 0.33 $80.93 million $2.09 18.49 SG Blocks $2.98 million 7.24 -$6.92 million N/A N/A

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than SG Blocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boise Cascade and SG Blocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 0 5 0 0 2.00 SG Blocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boise Cascade currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. Given Boise Cascade’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than SG Blocks.

Volatility & Risk

Boise Cascade has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SG Blocks has a beta of -6.45, meaning that its stock price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boise Cascade and SG Blocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 1.83% 14.09% 5.74% SG Blocks -521.78% -47.82% -38.38%

Summary

Boise Cascade beats SG Blocks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels. This segment's products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling projects, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc. engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

