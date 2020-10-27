Analyzing Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) and Lonestar Resources US (NYSE:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Contango Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 1 3 0 0 1.75 Contango Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Contango Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Contango Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Contango Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Contango Oil & Gas -273.61% -68.57% -18.37%

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Contango Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.01 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -0.09 Contango Oil & Gas $76.51 million 2.75 -$159.80 million N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Oil & Gas.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats Contango Oil & Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded by Charles William Stocker on December 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

