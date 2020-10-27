Reviewing Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) & Inter Parfums (OTCMKTS:IPAR)

Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Enterprises and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 6.39% 5.96% 4.55%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nextera Enterprises and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 6 1 0 2.14

Inter Parfums has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Nextera Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Enterprises and Inter Parfums’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $713.51 million 1.77 $60.25 million $1.90 21.14

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Nextera Enterprises has a beta of -13.55, suggesting that its share price is 1,455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Nextera Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Nextera Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Enterprises Company Profile

Nextera Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, W Lab Acquisition Corp., develops and markets consumer products that offer solutions to niche personal care needs. It offers cosmetic remedies for spider veins, dark circles, blotchy skin, bruises, stretch marks, sun spots, at home microdermabrasion kit, and deep facial lines under the Vita-K Solution brand. The company, under the DermaFreeze365 brand, offers instant line relaxing formula as an anti-line and wrinkle cream for the face, neck and chest, and lip areas; and offers two anti-aging compounds: Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid, a new ingredient in modern skin care technology, and BioxiLift, which produces a cumulative reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers Ellin LaVar Textures brand products to address the health and condition of hair and scalp, including OptiMoist Shampoo, SatinSoft Conditioner, LiquidGlass, PenetratingBalm, ReconstructMasque, ThermMist, NourishOil, DetangleMist, LiquidMotion, InstantShine, ScalpRx, and NaturalControl. In addition, the company offers dry shampoo product in an aerosol spray formulation under the Psssssst brand; and a recipe for ageless skin under the Skin Appetit brand. It also markets its products at retail under the Heavy Duty, 40 Carrots, Virtual Laser, Stoppers-4, Bath Lounge, Vita-C2, Firminol-10, and TurboShave brands. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains through a team of internal sales managers, as well as a sales force of independent sales representatives. Its customers include chain drugstores, mass volume retailers, national mass merchandisers, and grocery chains. Nextera Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Panorama City, California.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

