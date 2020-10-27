Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

