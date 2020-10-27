The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) & Sleep Number (OTCMKTS:SNBR) Head to Head Review

The Rowe Companies (OTCMKTS:ROWC) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number 5.89% -70.15% 12.10%

96.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of The Rowe Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Rowe Companies and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rowe Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sleep Number 2 2 1 0 1.80

Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential downside of 19.18%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than The Rowe Companies.

Volatility and Risk

The Rowe Companies has a beta of -29.67, meaning that its stock price is 3,067% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Rowe Companies and Sleep Number’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rowe Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.70 billion 1.03 $81.85 million $2.70 23.46

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than The Rowe Companies.

Summary

Sleep Number beats The Rowe Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rowe Companies Company Profile

The Rowe Companies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries manufactures and markets home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Home Furnishings and Retail Home Furnishings. The Wholesale Home Furnishings segment designs and manufactures upholstered furniture, including sofas, loveseats, benches, ottomans and chairs, occasional chairs, and sleep sofas covered with fabric, as well as finished leather accent pieces, such as chairs, benches, and ottomans. The Retail Home Furnishings segment offers upholstered furniture, leather furniture, case goods, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories through company-owned stores, catalog, and Internet. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was formerly known as Rowe Furniture Corporation and changed its name to The Rowe Companies, Inc. in March 1999. The Rowe Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in McLean, Virginia. On September 18, 2006, The Rowe Companies, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation October 25, 2007.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of March 4, 2019, it operated approximately 580 stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

