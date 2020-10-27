Contrasting American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Hybrid Energy (NYSE:HYBE)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hybrid Energy and American Renal Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A
American Renal Associates 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Renal Associates has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.44%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 7.33, suggesting that its stock price is 633% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A
American Renal Associates -1.12% 13.79% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hybrid Energy and American Renal Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.48 -$13.79 million $0.26 44.12

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats Hybrid Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

