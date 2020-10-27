Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 128,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 219,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Ruhnn in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ruhnn stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

